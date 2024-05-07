back to top
Search
BusinessFMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results
Business

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results

By: Northlines

Date:

Marico Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods company, saw its share prices see significant upward movement on domestic stock markets following the release of its results for the fourth quarter of the financial year. The company's stock jumped close to 10% on both the BSE and NSE exchanges on the back of better-than-expected quarterly performance.

Consolidated net profit for the January to March period rose around 5% year-on-year to ₹320 crore. Total revenue during the quarter held steady at ₹2,278 crore, keeping it on par with levels observed in the corresponding period of the previous year. Costs were also marginally lower, thereby aiding bottom line growth.

Domestic sales volumes continued to trend higher during the three month duration, with underlying growth of approximately 3%. This demonstrates the company's ability to steadily expand its consumer reach. Among sectors, FMCG was one of the few gainers on the exchanges, indicating favorable investor sentiment towards the sector.

The strong Q4 showing helped lift investors' confidence in Marico's overall progress and prospects. The upward share movement places the company in a stronger position going forward. Ongoing focus on driving profitable growth through its portfolio of trusted brands is likely to continue rewarding stakeholders over the long term.

Previous article
Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah’s Comments on Acting Schools
Next article
RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

Northlines Northlines -
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system of indirect...

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

Northlines Northlines -
Bankers hold their breath as RBI mulls tightened lending...

Government increases anti-dumping duties to counter unfair exports from China harming key Indian industries

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian government has ramped up efforts to counter...

Kotak Bank shares surge 5% as Q4 net profit rises 22% on robust loan growth

Northlines Northlines -
Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its share prices jump nearly...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah’s Comments on Acting Schools