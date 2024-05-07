back to top
Search
BusinessRBI mulls raising banks' project loan provisions, key highlights
Business

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

By: Northlines

Date:

Bankers hold their breath as RBI mulls tightened lending norms for infrastructure projects

The Reserve Bank of (RBI) has proposed stringent guidelines for how banks fund large infrastructure developments like power plants, mines and transport systems. As per a draft framework released by the central bank, lenders may have to set aside more cash reserves to offset potential loan defaults from these complex projects.

Dubbed ‘project financing', this method allows banks to primarily consider revenue generated by the infrastructure work to decide repayment schedule and security. However, rising risks in this space has pushed RBI to strengthen monitoring and restructuring rules.

As per financial analysts, raising standard provisioning on all existing and new project loans from the current 0.4% to 5% can impact lenders. Estimates suggest banks may need to allocate an additional 0.5 to 3% of their net worth to comply. This will diminish their capital buffers measured as Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio by 7 to 30 basis points.

For non-bank financiers, the extra reserves won't affect quarterly earnings but will reduce available capital. Infrastructure focused NBFCs like REC, PFC and IREDA may experience a 2 to 3% reduction in their capital adequacy. Over the long run, such tightening could dampen lender appetite for funding massive infrastructure ventures.

While the draft allows provisioning to be stepped down once projects become operational, looming uncertainty has sent banking stocks lower. Investors will look for the RBI's final decision on calibrating growth and stability in project financing – a pivot for India's infrastructure vision.

Previous article
FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results
Next article
Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

Northlines Northlines -
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system of indirect...

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results

Northlines Northlines -
Marico Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods company, saw...

Government increases anti-dumping duties to counter unfair exports from China harming key Indian industries

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian government has ramped up efforts to counter...

Kotak Bank shares surge 5% as Q4 net profit rises 22% on robust loan growth

Northlines Northlines -
Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its share prices jump nearly...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings...

Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah’s Comments on Acting Schools