back to top
Search
BusinessFinance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States
Business

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

By: Northlines

Date:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system of indirect taxation across has achieved an important milestone, according to recent assertions by the Union Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman noted that overall GST collections from economic activities have matched levels seen prior to the 2017 rollout of the landmark reforms, despite facing challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a percentage of the country's Gross Domestic Product, GST revenues are now equivalent to what was obtained through the multiplicity of taxes existed in the pre-GST era. Sitharaman credited this recovery to improved tax administration by both central and state level authorities. She highlighted that this feat was achieved even with the prevailing GST rates being lower than the originally proposed Revenue Neutral Rate.

The Finance Minister drew attention to the cooperative nature of the GST framework which encourages participation between states and the center. Under the ‘One Nation, One Tax' structure, states are guaranteed compensation through apportioned shares of collections. Over 60 percent of consolidated GST income is allotted to States, either directly through their own taxes or indirectly via devolved pool amounts.

Sitharaman emphasized that contrary to misconceptions, states have significantly gained additional financial strength due to the GST system. She noted improved tax buoyancy for state budgets from 0.72 pre-GST to 1.22 currently. Even after ending compensation cess support, their independent revenues have sustained upwards at 1.15 times original levels.

The chair of GST Council also outlined the people-friendly nature of the overall tax burden, which has gradually decreased since 2017. Essential items and services continue to be either exempted or taxed at concessional rates under the reform drive aiming for simple, efficient and comprehensive indirect taxation.

With the launch of the statutory GST Appellate Tribunal, disputes around registration, refunds and other matters will now be facilitated with a dedicated mechanism. This commences following a lengthy process for establishing the appellate body since the inception of GST.

The latest affirmations reiterate the centrality of GST for both strengthened fiscal federalism as well as taxpayer convenience in India going forward. As a unified indirect tax system matures further, it maintains the delicate balance of central oversight with state autonomy on taxation affairs.

Previous article
RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

Northlines Northlines -
Bankers hold their breath as RBI mulls tightened lending...

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results

Northlines Northlines -
Marico Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods company, saw...

Government increases anti-dumping duties to counter unfair exports from China harming key Indian industries

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian government has ramped up efforts to counter...

Kotak Bank shares surge 5% as Q4 net profit rises 22% on robust loan growth

Northlines Northlines -
Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its share prices jump nearly...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings...

Anupam Kher Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah’s Comments on Acting Schools