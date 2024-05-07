Alia Bhatt shines at Met Gala 2024 in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

New York, May 7: It's that time of the year again when the world's most elite gather to celebrate fashion's most prestigious event – the Met Gala. As the clock ticks towards the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India), the anticipation reaches a fever pitch, and this year's gala promises to be nothing short of spectacular.



Amidst the flurry of excitement, early A-listers including party czar Anna Wintour, the dazzling Jennifer Lopez, and Bollywood's very own Alia Bhatt graced the green-tinged carpet, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.



Alia Bhatt, no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight, made a grand entrance in a breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event.

With a train that practically engulfed the red carpet, Bhatt's ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a breathtaking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.



But the Met Gala isn't just about fashion; it's also about the iconic moments and traditions that make the event truly legendary.

Just a stone's throw away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art lies the Mark Hotel, the quintessential starting point for many celebrities' Met Gala preparations, reported People magazine.



From hair and makeup to final fittings, the Mark Hotel buzzes with excitement as stars gear up for the main event.



This year's Met Gala, themed ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.



With iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior taking centre stage, the gala promises a journey through fashion history like never before.



Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny lead the charge as the night's co-chairs, ensuring that every moment of the gala is nothing short of magical.



As celebrities descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art, all eyes are on the ‘Garden of Time', the official dress theme of the evening.



In a departure from previous years, this year's gala focuses on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a fresh perspective on fashion's ever-evolving landscape. From intricate lace to delicate embroidery, the ‘sleeping beauties' of fashion take centre stage, proving that true style knows no bounds.



As the night unfolds and the stars align, the Met Gala 2024 promises to be a celebration of fashion, art, and culture like never before. With each step on the green-tinged carpet, celebrities pay homage to the past while embracing the future, creating moments that will be etched in the annals of fashion history for years to come.



As the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of this year's Met Gala looks, one thing is certain – Fashion's Biggest Night is back, and it's more spectacular than ever before.