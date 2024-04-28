back to top
Search
SportsIPLPreview of CSK vs SRH IPL match: Key details ahead of Sunday's...
SportsIPL

Preview of CSK vs SRH IPL match: Key details ahead of Sunday’s clash in Chennai

By: Northlines

Date:

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

CSK have won four games while losing as many in their eight matches so far. They lost their last match against Gujarat Titans and will be aiming to bounce back. SRH, on the other hand, have lost just three matches in eight games and find themselves placed third on the points table.

Predicted Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Traivs Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Players To Watch Out For

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in excellent form for CSK with consistent scores. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shivam Dube has also impressed in recent matches. For SRH, captain Pat Cummins and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack.

Head To Head

CSK leads the head-to-head record with 14 wins in 20 matches against SRH.

Venue and Pitch Report

The track at Chepauk Stadium has assisted the batters in recent matches. Batting first and dew factor make winning the toss important.

No rain is expected during the match. Temperature is likely to be around 31°C with humidity around 70-80%.

That's all the key details ahead of the highly-anticipated CSK-SRH clash. Expect an exciting battle unfolding at Chepauk on Sunday evening.

Previous article
Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents’ dinner
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi host Mumbai in key IPL clash today

Northlines Northlines -
Defending champions Delhi Capitals will look to continue their...

How Gukesh Can Stay Focused Amid Newfound Fame by Learning from Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen

Northlines Northlines -
India's teenage chess prodigy D Gukesh recently achieved a...

LSG vs RR today: Preview, stats, predictions for important IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
The high-flying Rajasthan Royals will be looking to maintain...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

Northlines Northlines -
Shanghai, Apr 27: India men's and women's compound teams...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White...

Village defence guard injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Udhampur

Archery WC | Indian Men’s Team Upset Olympic Champions Korea To...