Preview of CSK vs SRH IPL match: Key details ahead of Sunday’s clash in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

CSK have won four games while losing as many in their eight matches so far. They lost their last match against Gujarat Titans and will be aiming to bounce back. SRH, on the other hand, have lost just three matches in eight games and find themselves placed third on the points table.

Predicted Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Traivs Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Players To Watch Out For

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in excellent form for CSK with consistent scores. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shivam Dube has also impressed in recent matches. For SRH, captain Pat Cummins and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack.

Head To Head

CSK leads the head-to-head record with 14 wins in 20 matches against SRH.

Venue and Pitch Report

The track at Chepauk Stadium has assisted the batters in recent matches. Batting first and dew factor make winning the toss important.

Weather

No rain is expected during the match. Temperature is likely to be around 31°C with humidity around 70-80%.

That's all the key details ahead of the highly-anticipated CSK-SRH clash. Expect an exciting battle unfolding at Chepauk on Sunday evening.