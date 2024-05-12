Campaigning ends, Srinagar first Valley seat to go to polls tomorrow

Srinagar: With all arrangements in place, the polling for 4th phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to commence on May 13 in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.



“A total of 17,47,810 lakh voters have been enrolled in phase IV, including 8,75,938 male and 8,71,808 female voters, besides 64 third gender voters. There are around 11,682 Persons with Disabilities and 705 persons above the age of 100 years who will also be exercising their franchise”, a statement of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, said.

“Around 2,135 polling stations have been set up in the fourth phase across five districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian. More than 85,00 staff will be deployed on duty on the polling day,” the statement added.