back to top
Search
IndiaEC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: A day after bloc leaders raised the issue of delay in the release of voter turnout data for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha poll and a huge spike in figures from the initial data with the Election Commission (EC), the poll body on Saturday released the data for the third phase of polling showing a marginal rise in turnout figures at 65.6 per cent from the initial figures of 64.4 per cent released on May 7.

According to the voter turnout data for the third phase of polling held on May 7 on 93 seats across 10 states and a union territory, the polling percentage was 65.6 per cent, a marginal rise of 1 per cent from the turnout figure of 64.4 per cent released by the poll body at 11:40 pm on May 7.

Assam, which recorded the highest turnout of 85.4 per cent, saw a rise of almost 4 per cent from the turnout figure of 81.6 per cent released by the EC on May 7.

West Bengal stood second in terms of voter turnout, at 77.5 per cent. On May 7, the turnout figure for the state was 75.7 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout percentage at 57.5 per cent, which was marginally higher than the turnout figure of 57.3 per cent released for the state by the EC on May 7.

Gujarat, where all 25 seats (barring Surat, where the BJP has already got a walkover) went to the polls in the third phase, saw a meagre 60 per cent turnout. Valsad was the only seat in the state that saw a high percentage of 72 per cent turnout.

At 92 per cent, Assam's Dhubri witnessed the highest turnout among all seats in the third phase.

In Maharashtra, where 11 seats went to the polls on May 7, the prestigious Baramati seat, which witnessed a contest between sitting MP Supriya Sule and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, saw only 59.5 per cent voting.

Maharashtra recorded 63.5 per cent polling in the third phase. In Madhya Pradesh, where polling was held on nine seats in the third phase, Rajgarh saw the highest polling of 76 per cent. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh is contesting from this seat.

Another former Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is contesting from Vidisha, witnessed 74.4 per cent voting, while Guna, from where Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting, saw a polling percentage of 72.4 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 66.7 per cent polling in the third phase.

Previous article
Campaigning ends, Srinagar first Valley seat to go to polls tomorrow
Next article
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Ahead of voting for 96 seats in...

Campaigning ends, Srinagar first Valley seat to go to polls tomorrow

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: With all arrangements in place, the polling for...

NC: Administration revoked rally permission at Dal Lake to favour BJP-aligned party

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: The NC on Saturday accused the administration in...

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two days before polling, J&K administration imposes Section 144 in Pulwama

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: As the government imposed Section 144 ahead of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Campaigning ends, Srinagar first Valley seat to go to polls tomorrow

NC: Administration revoked rally permission at Dal Lake to favour BJP-aligned...