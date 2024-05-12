NC: Administration revoked rally permission at Dal Lake to favour BJP-aligned party

Srinagar: The NC on Saturday accused the administration in Jammu and Kashmir of revoking permission for the party's boat rally and roadshow in the interior area of Dal Lake here on “flimsy reasons” to allow “a BJP-aligned proxy party” to campaign in the same location.



The party's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the NC had applied for permission for a boat campaign rally and roadshow in Mir Behri Dal Lake interiors for Srinagar Lok Sabha candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. Addressing a rally in Budgam, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said though the BJP was not contesting elections in Kashmir, it was still in the fight contesting through its “proxies”.