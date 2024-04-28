Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers eye vital win in Ahmedabad six-pointer

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host an intriguing clash as table toppers Gujarat Titans take on a re-energized Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Titans have lost their way a bit lately, slipping to seventh place after consecutive defeats. RCB too have had a rollercoaster ride but come into this game on the back of an morale-boosting win.

Both teams would be hoping their key batsmen can find form in this must-win encounter. Gujarat will rely on openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to give them a solid platform at the top. Middle order comprising David Miller, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia need to shoulder greater responsibility.

RCB meanwhile will look for Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to lead from the front like old times and pair with youngsters like Rajat Patidar who has shown glimpses of his immense talent. All-rounders Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror provide valuable depth.

The pitch in Ahmedabad is known to assist spinners so leggies Rashid Khan and Karn Sharma could have a big say. Meanwhile fast bowlers Mohit Sharma and Lockie Ferguson will eye early wickets with their pace and accuracy.

Meteorologists predict pleasant weather during match hours with temperature around 35 degree Celsius. Both sides will hope for a full game to boost their run rates in the thrilling title race. With the league phase reaching business end, this six-pointer could well go down to the wire.