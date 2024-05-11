back to top
Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday

New Delhi, May 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said.

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, they said.

“It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,” a party source said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

