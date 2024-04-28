Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in key IPL clash today

The two teams find themselves in contrasting positions on the points table and will be aiming for maximum points from this vital clash. Table-toppers Gujarat Titans host Royal Challengers Bengaluru today in what promises to be an intriguing battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides head into the contest with different motivations but a common goal of emerging victorious.

Gujarat currently occupy the seventh spot with eight points and need to start stringing wins together to move up the order. Their bowling unit has proved quite expensive so far, bleeding runs on a regular basis. Veteran pacers like Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav have had forgettable campaigns. The likes of Gill and captain Kane Williamson will be expected to lead the charge with the bat.

Meanwhile, RCB's playoff hopes hang by the thread following a dismal run. They are rooted at the bottom with just three wins all season. Skipper Faf du Plessis and the brains trust will be desperate for a morale-boosting performance. South African all-rounder Glen Maxwell and India star Virat Kohli are due for impact knocks which could prove decisive.

A strong show with both bat and ball will be crucial for either side in this must-win game. How the two sides match up provides an exciting sub-plot to track. Batting fireworks and an enthralling contest surely await fans at the stadium today.