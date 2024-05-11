Jammu issues ultimatum to PSA fugitives: Surrender within 30 days or face legal action  



Jammu, May 11: Jammu authorities have sent a stern message to alleged offenders hiding from detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued public notices giving two individuals – Gulzar Ahmad and Mukesh Kumar – 30 days to surrender or face further consequences.



Police sources say Gulzar Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, has an active warrant against him under PSA order number 20 of 2022 issued on November 24th last year. Evidence shows Gulzar is dodging arrest to avoid detention. He has now been directed to present himself at the DM's office within a month.



Similarly, Mukesh Kumar – son of Dillawar Kumar – reportedly fled after a detention order under PSA 19 of 2023 on October 1st this year. Like Gulzar, Mukesh has been instructed to make an appearance within 30 days.



Failure to comply in either case will result in proceedings kickstarted under Section 12(b) of the PSA. This carries penalties such as imprisonment up to one year, fines, or both.



Authorities have made it clear absconders will not be given leeway and legal action as prescribed by law will be taken if the wanted individuals do not take advantage of the final opportunity to turn themselves in. Law enforcement is demonstrating zero tolerance for those attempting to evade justice through hiding or going underground.