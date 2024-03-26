Search
Want Stronger Bones & Muscles? Why A Daily Glass Of Milk May Not Be Enough

By: Northlines

A daily glass of milk is often considered as one aspect of a balanced diet. But is it enough to reap the maximum benefits of milk? Let's find out.

Milk is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, protein and vitamins that are important for building strong bones, muscles and immunity. However, consuming just one glass daily may not be sufficient to gain these advantages fully.

According to dietician Ekta Singhwal, while a glass of milk offers some benefits, having it in moderation with other dairy products can amplify the effects. She highlights some key factors:

  • One glass supplies just 10-15% of recommended daily calcium intake. Regularly consuming 2-3 servings is ideal for enhanced bone .
  • The protein content helps build and repair muscles. However, one glass provides only 7-8g of protein compared to the 14g recommended daily dosage.
  • Other important nutrients like vitamins A, B12 and potassium are present in small amounts in a single serving. Optimum intakes require 2-3 servings.

Long-term, those consuming higher amounts tend to have significantly lower risks of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases and muscle loss.

So while a daily glass is a good start, combining it with curd, cheese or yogurt can maximize gains. If one struggles with intolerances, calcium and vitamin supplements under guidance may prove beneficial. Pay attention to quantity and quality for superior wellness outcomes.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

