Miss USA and Miss Teen USA step down, prioritizing mental health over pageant duties

The prestigious Miss USA and Miss Teen USA titles are currently vacant after both winners resign citing needs to focus on mental health and personal values. Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA last September, announced stepping down from her duties via social media earlier this week. The 24-year-old from Utah noted the difficult decision to relinquish the ‘childhood dream' role in order to prioritize her wellbeing going forward. Voigt expressed hope that her choice encourages others to advocate for themselves by listening to their mind and body.

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also shared her resignation on Instagram just days later. The 17-year-old titleholder from New Jersey cited no longer fully aligning with the ‘direction of the organization' as her reason for leaving. Srivastava thanked supporters while eager to pursue college plans and work on her multi-lingual book. Both the Miss USA Organization and Miss Universe Organization, which oversees the competitions, released statements appreciating the women's service and wishing them the best in their next chapters outside the pageants.

The simultaneous vacancies have not occurred in over seven decades and bring attention to the pressures involved with such high-profile roles. Though specifics were not provided, the resignations highlight an increased societal focus on mental wellness. How the organizations will fill the empty titles and support future representatives remains to be seen. For now, Voigt and Srivastava's decisions remind all to reflect on what truly empowers one's wellbeing and values.