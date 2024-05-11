back to top
Search
Life StyleMiss USA and Miss Teen USA step down, prioritizing mental health over...
Life Style

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA step down, prioritizing mental health over pageant duties

By: Northlines

Date:

The prestigious Miss USA and Miss Teen USA titles are currently vacant after both winners resign citing needs to focus on mental and personal values. Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA last September, announced stepping down from her duties via social media earlier this week. The 24-year-old from Utah noted the difficult decision to relinquish the ‘childhood dream' role in order to prioritize her wellbeing going forward. Voigt expressed hope that her choice encourages others to advocate for themselves by listening to their mind and body.

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also shared her resignation on Instagram just days later. The 17-year-old titleholder from New Jersey cited no longer fully aligning with the ‘direction of the organization' as her reason for leaving. Srivastava thanked supporters while eager to pursue college plans and work on her multi-lingual book. Both the Miss USA Organization and Miss Universe Organization, which oversees the competitions, released statements appreciating the women's service and wishing them the best in their next chapters outside the pageants.

The simultaneous vacancies have not occurred in over seven decades and bring attention to the pressures involved with such high-profile roles. Though specifics were not provided, the resignations highlight an increased societal focus on mental wellness. How the organizations will fill the empty titles and support future representatives remains to be seen. For now, Voigt and Srivastava's decisions remind all to reflect on what truly empowers one's wellbeing and values.

Previous article
Alia Bhatt and Sabyasachi make waves at Met Gala with stunning India-inspired sari
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Your Sleeping Position Impacts Wrinkle Formation Over Time

Northlines Northlines -
As a seasoned reporter, I'm aware that our sleeping...

Does Listening to Music Help or Hinder Studying? A Look at the Research

Northlines Northlines -
The Debate Around Listening to Music While Studying As students...

The Best Tooth Brushing Technique According to Dental Experts

Northlines Northlines -
As we go about our daily oral hygiene routine,...

Manisha Koirala reflects on challenges of playing demanding role in Netflix series Heeramandi

Northlines Northlines -
Manisha Koirala reflects on challenges of playing demanding role...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Alia Bhatt and Sabyasachi make waves at Met Gala with stunning...

Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s...

Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended