back to top
Search
EntertainmentAlia Bhatt and Sabyasachi make waves at Met Gala with stunning India-inspired...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Sabyasachi make waves at Met Gala with stunning India-inspired sari

By: Northlines

Date:

Alia Bhatt's stunning Sabyasachi sari steals the spotlight at Met Gala

superstar Alia Bhatt emerged as the most talked-about celebrity on social media from this year's exclusive Met Gala, thanks to her exquisite sari designed by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi. The intricate handiwork on Alia's custom sari created a huge buzz online, showcasing Indian fashion on a global scale.

Alia's second appearance at the prestigious Met Gala was a major success for both the actress and Sabyasachi's label. of her traditional yet modern sari flooded social networks, garnering massive engagement from enthusiastic fans. Data indicates Alia's social mentions alone translated to an incredible $4.2 million in earned media value.

Sabyasachi also benefited tremendously from the cultural moment. Featuring delicate silk floss embroidery, beads and stones embroidered by 163 craftsmen over 3,800 hours, Alia's sari captured hearts from to America. The designer's earned publicity from the viral sari pictures exceeded $471k – more than well-known luxury brands. This put Sabyasachi above global powerhouses, a clear sign of India's emerging soft power.

Earned media value measures organic social reach without advertising. High engagement on Alia's photos through likes, comments and shares significantly boosted this metric. Her prior Gucci association at Milan Fashion Week also raked in $3.8 million. Alia is cementing her status as a pioneering crossover star, exporting Indian aesthetics worldwide.

The synergy between Alia's star charisma and Sabyasachi's masterpieces created symbolic resonance far beyond red carpets. Their viral team-up sparked engaging dialogs on cultural appreciation, new-age traditions and diversity triumphing in exclusive domains. Together, they redefined global fashion's horizons in a style that was distinctly desi yet universally admired.

Previous article
Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Latest Planet of the Apes Movie Fails to revive aging Franchise with Uninspired Plot

Northlines Northlines -
The latest installment in the long-running Planet of the...

Ranveer Singh flaunts Rs 2 crore diamond necklace, stilettos at Mumbai event

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Ranveer Singh recently made heads turn...

Chiranjeevi bonds with daughter-in-law Upasana in viral video from Padma Vibhushan event

Northlines Northlines -
Viral video captures heartwarming moment between Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi...

Veteran actor recalls fun bonding moments with charismatic co-star

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty recently appeared on a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s...

Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended

Lok Sabh Election | DM Budgam Imposes Restrictions Under Section 144(2)...