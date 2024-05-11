back to top
Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam
Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar, May 11: A speeding vehicle mauled 60 sheep to death and injured another 40 on the highway last night in J&K's Kulgam district.
Officials said that 60 sheep had been killed and 40 others injured by a speeding vehicle in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district during the night.
“Two flock caretakers were also injured in this incident. They have been hospitalised for treatment.
“The driver of the vehicle was arrested and an FIR has been registered against him,” officials said. (Agencies)

Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended
