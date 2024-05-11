Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended

JAMMU, May 11: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially released a notification regarding significant amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules of 2020. This latest development promises to bring changes that are expected to impact the final examination process for probationers within the service.

According to the notification issued from the Civil Secretariat in Jammu/Kashmir, there is a substitution of sub-rule (3) and (4) of rule 8 in the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules, as initially notified on the 5th of August, 2020. The amendments have been enforced under the powers granted by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

KEY AMENDMENTS MADE:

Final Examination for Probationers: Now, every probationer must appear for a final examination conducted by the Commission after completing their training. The government will set regulations framing this examination process.

Scheme and Marks: The regulations provided by the government will include a distribution scheme for marks between the competitive examination and the final one. The aggregate of marks from both will serve as the basis for determining the seniority of the probationers.

Special Provisions for Unforeseen Circumstances: In cases where a probationer is unable to appear for the final exam due to sickness or other uncontrollable factors, they will be accorded the opportunity to participate in a subsequent examination. The Commission is directed to arrange this at the earliest possible time, aiming for a period within six months from the date of the original final examination.

The effectiveness of these amendments is backdated to align with the original notification date of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules—5th of August, 2020.

By the order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the notification is signed by Chandraker Bharti, IAS, underscoring the government's commitment to establishing a transparent and systematic recruitment process for the prosecution service.

The updates have been communicated to relevant officials, including the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, and the Advocate General of Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring a smooth transition and implementation of these updated rules.

The date of the notification is the 8th of May, 2024, and it stands to significantly alter the way future prosecution service employees are examined and ranked.