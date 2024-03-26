Beyonce and Bella Hadid spark global ‘Cowgirl Era’ in fashion – Here’s how to hop on the trend

Pop royalty Beyonce and it-girl Bella Hadid have roped the internet into a full blown ‘Cowgirl Era' with their recent cowboy-inspired ensembles. From music videos featuring Beyoncé covered head-to-toe in fringed leather to Hadid's street style snapshots in denim cut-offs, the duo have ignited global fascination with this iconic Americana aesthetic.

But what's behind the surging popularity of cowgirl fashion? A modern desire for relaxed silhouettes and practical clothing has seen citizens from cities to prairies alike saddle up in the back-to-basics style. At the same time, the recent mainstream revival of country music spearheaded by multi-talented musicians like Beyoncé has certainly helped drive broader interest.

For those eager to join the posse, focusing on a few versatile wardrobe heroes allows you to achieve an authentic cowgirl look that feels natural rather than novelty. Denim is undoubtedly the core material – opt for a classic fit in a dark indigo or light-rinsed wash. Add a plain or embroidered Western shirt to give any ensemble that just-off-the-range feel.

When it comes to footwear, nothing beats a pair of sturdy cowboy boots. But for occasions when heels are needed, stacked booties or ankle spurs with a low chunky heel hit the sweet spot of modernization. Top it all off with defining accessories like wide-brimmed hats, large belt buckles or bandannas – just be sure to style them with confidence!

By putting your own spin on quintessential pieces, you can interpret the trend through a lens that feels unique to your personal tastes. Whether incorporating floral details, trying bolder colors or styling cowgirl- approved silhouettes in unexpected ways, express your individual flair while paying homage to this iconic style. So don't be shy – with the help of some denim, a shirt and boots, you'll be riding the cowgirl wave in no time!