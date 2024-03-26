Education Dept in Kashmir seeks strict compliance with MCC instructions

Srinagar, Mar 26: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has sought strict compliance of Modal Code of Conduct (MCC) by Chief Education Officers (CEOs).



In a communication addressed to all the CEOs, the DSEK has stated that the instructions have been issued following the office memorandum received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer regarding the strict adherence to the MCC as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“The action taken report may kindly be shared with this Directorate accordingly,” the official communication reads.



Earlier, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued an official communication to all the administrative secretaries for strict compliance of the instructions issued by Election Commission of India regarding strict implementation of the MCC guidelines.



The communication was issued after the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), through a communication asked all the administrative secretaries to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties, candidates and other related guidelines.

“The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions may be read in context of the requirement of the department concerned and followed in letter and spirit. The compliance report be sent on the email if of the CEO specifying the subject clearly Model Code of Conduct in bold letters,” reads a communication issued from CEO to all administrative secretaries.



Notably, the ECI on March 16 of 2024 announced schedule for Lok Sabha elections while the voting will begin from April 19 in seven phases. The notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 was issued on March 20 of 2-024.



The voting for 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and four Union territories will take place on April 19, the ECI has said.