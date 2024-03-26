How Zoom is using AI to optimize collaboration and boost productivity across meetings, chat and phone calls

Zoom Unveils Next Generation AI Tools to Enhance Team Collaboration

Video conferencing giant Zoom has announced a significant expansion of artificial intelligence capabilities with the launch of Zoom Workplace and new AI Companion features. The announcements aim to empower teams with smarter, data-driven solutions for modern collaboration.

At the center is Zoom Workplace – the company's new AI-powered open platform for flexible work. It delivers optimised experiences and productivity boosts and centralises assets like agendas, files and chat in one place.

A major highlight is the enhanced AI Companion, Zoom's virtual assistant now available across the platform. With new ‘Ask AI Companion' functionality, users can get information, schedules aligned and key discussions summarised simply by interacting with the AI.

For meetings, the AI assistant can automate pre-and post-meeting admin tasks like drafting agendas and meeting notes. It analyses discussions and surfaces action items, documents and other relevant content to supercharge follow-ups.

Zoom Phone is also gaining AI upgrades – the assistant can now prioritise voicemails, extract tasks from messages and even suggest collaboration times based on conversations. This allows teams to stay focused on discussions rather than notes.

Additional capabilities on Workplace include AI-powered layouts for hybrid meetings, virtual backgrounds, flowcharts and more. The platform also delivers frictionless chat experiences and streamlines processes with no-code workflows.

With these innovations, Zoom aims to bring the power of artificial intelligence to every team to foster more meaningful connections and collaborative workflows. The new features are expected to roll out over the coming months.