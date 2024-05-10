back to top
Technology

Latest Report Reveals Employees Are Secretly Using AI And Their Jobs Could Be At Risk

By: Northlines

Date:

The latest Work Trend Index Annual Report released by Microsoft and LinkedIn provides insights into how Artificial Intelligence is permeating workplaces at an unprecedented rate. While AI adoption is allowing employees to accomplish more in lesser time, the report highlights gaps in how organizations are responding to this transformation.

As per the findings, a substantial 75% of knowledge workers globally have taken matters into their own hands by using AI tools like chatbots and digital assistants without their employers' approval. This DIY approach to AI integration is most prevalent among Gen Z and millennial employees. However, over half of these individuals worry that such undercover AI usage could signal they are replaceable to their companies.

Interestingly, many leaders acknowledge AI as crucial yet confess their firms lack clear strategies. Only 39% provide AI training despite 66% admitting they wouldn't hire candidates without these skills. This skills gap is concerning organizations across functions like cybersecurity and creative fields.

On the other hand, workers are feeling the heat to acquire AI abilities as 71% of leaders say they would pick a less experienced applicant with AI knowledge over a veteran lacking it. A growing number are even identifying as “AI power users” leveraging these technologies for optimum workflows.

Overall, the report highlights both opportunities and threats emerging as AI gradually transforms . While employees aim to evolve with tech adoption, employers must step up guidance to reap benefits and allay replacement fears. Strategic, company-wide AI planning versus ad-hoc implementations seem key to support current and future talent needs.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

