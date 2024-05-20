back to top
Search
IndiaGovt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 20: A one-day state mourning will be observed across on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

The flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown across India and there will be no official during the period of state mourning.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country's foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India,” the spokesperson said.

“On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the official added.

Previous article
Govt Allocates All Habeas- Corpus Cases Of J&K, Ladakh Wings Of HC To AG
Next article
Baramulla LS seat Kashmiri Pandits vote for dedicated township in valley
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Baramulla LS seat Kashmiri Pandits vote for dedicated township in valley

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 20: The migrant Kashmiri Pandits turned out...

Govt Allocates All Habeas- Corpus Cases Of J&K, Ladakh Wings Of HC To AG

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 20: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

Agniveers are not just soldiers but leaders, innovators and defenders: CDS Anil Chauhan

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, May 20: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil...

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 54.57% Voter Turnout Till 5:00 PM

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Baramulla LS seat Kashmiri Pandits vote for dedicated township in valley

Govt Allocates All Habeas- Corpus Cases Of J&K, Ladakh Wings Of...

Agniveers are not just soldiers but leaders, innovators and defenders: CDS...