Powerful New Smartphones with Flagship-Class Processors Launching This Week

Powerful New Smartphones Launching This Week

Smartphone buyers looking for powerful performance without the high flagship prices have a lot to look forward to this week. Several new mid-range devices with the latest chipsets are launching that promise to deliver snappy responsiveness for gaming and multitasking.

Leading the pack is the Poco F6, debuting on May 23rd. This will be the first smartphone in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Qualcomm claims this processor sits between the capabilities of its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3 chips. The F6 is therefore expected to bring flagship-level speed to everyday tasks as well as graphics-intensive mobile games. Early benchmarks show it scoring over 1.5 million on Antutu, underscoring its raw power potential.

Another eagerly awaited launch is the Realme GT 6T on May 22nd. Standing out as India's first phone with the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, it has been optimized for high framerate gaming. Realme touts its vibrant and ultrabright display panel for an immersive gaming experience. Its large 5,500mAh battery also supports ultra-fast 120W charging to keep the phone running all day.

Rounding out the powerful new options is the Infinix GT 20 Pro arriving on May 21st. Housing the capable MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chip, it aims to deliver smooth multi-tasking and high-fidelity graphics. The GT 20 Pro boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen paired with a dedicated Pixelworks gaming chip for optimized mobile gameplay.

All three phones fall in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price bracket, making them excellent choices for those seeking powerful performance without the premium. Their new system-on-chips bring flagship speeds to the mid-range, boding well for enhanced productivity and entertainment.