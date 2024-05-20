back to top
Search
TechnologyPowerful New Smartphones with Flagship-Class Processors Launching This Week
Technology

Powerful New Smartphones with Flagship-Class Processors Launching This Week

By: Northlines

Date:

Powerful New Smartphones Launching This Week

Smartphone buyers looking for powerful performance without the high flagship prices have a lot to look forward to this week. Several new mid-range devices with the latest chipsets are launching that promise to deliver snappy responsiveness for gaming and multitasking.

Leading the pack is the Poco F6, debuting on May 23rd. This will be the first smartphone in to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Qualcomm claims this processor sits between the capabilities of its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3 chips. The F6 is therefore expected to bring flagship-level speed to everyday tasks as well as graphics-intensive mobile games. Early benchmarks show it scoring over 1.5 million on Antutu, underscoring its raw power potential.

Another eagerly awaited launch is the Realme GT 6T on May 22nd. Standing out as India's first phone with the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, it has been optimized for high framerate gaming. Realme touts its vibrant and ultrabright display panel for an immersive gaming experience. Its large 5,500mAh battery also supports ultra-fast 120W charging to keep the phone running all day.

Rounding out the powerful new options is the Infinix GT 20 Pro arriving on May 21st. Housing the capable MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chip, it aims to deliver smooth multi-tasking and high-fidelity graphics. The GT 20 Pro boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen paired with a dedicated Pixelworks gaming chip for optimized mobile gameplay.

All three phones fall in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price bracket, making them excellent choices for those seeking powerful performance without the premium. Their new system-on-chips bring flagship speeds to the mid-range, boding well for enhanced productivity and .

Previous article
Health risks of eating calcium carbide ripened mangoes
Next article
Congress didn’t revoke Article 370 for appeasement politics: Amit Shah in Haryana
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Leaks Suggest Vibrant Color Overhaul Coming to Apple’s 2024 iPhone Lineup

Northlines Northlines -
Colorful Choices: Leaks Suggest Fresh Options for Upcoming iPhone...

Microsoft Build 2024 to Highlight Latest Advances in AI Technologies

Northlines Northlines -
Major technology companies have been placing significant focus on...

After 60 Years, America’s First Black Astronaut Candidate Takes Flight to Space Aboard Bezos’ Rocket

Northlines Northlines -
The brief flight from West Texas made Dwight the...

AWS Committed to Enabling Indian Startups Embrace Generative AI Through Support and Resources

Northlines Northlines -
Indian startups have established themselves as pioneers in experimenting...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 45.22% Voter Turnout...

Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will...

5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu...