High voter engagement marks incident-free district council elections in northern Baramulla
High voter engagement marks incident-free district council elections in northern Baramulla

, May 20: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:
“High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.
I appreciate the hard work of all the stakeholders to ensure free, fair, accessible, inclusive & peaceful conduct of voting. Happy to see young voters expressing and celebrating their unshakable faith in democratic values. Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase”.

Baramulla LS seat Kashmiri Pandits vote for dedicated township in valley
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

