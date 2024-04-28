back to top
Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23 FE Receive Steep Price Cuts on Major Shopping Site

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move that will delight tech enthusiasts, two of Samsung's premium smartphones are set to receive significant price cuts during an upcoming sale on a leading e-commerce platform. As per sales promotions on the site, the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23 will be made available at heavily discounted prices.

Sources indicate the Galaxy S23 FE, which was launched late last year at nearly Rs. 50,000, can be purchased for less than Rs. 40,000 during the sale. This makes the device more affordable than several mid-range models in Samsung's portfolio that lack the high-end Galaxy AI capabilities. Equally notable is the Galaxy S23, normally priced at around Rs. 75,000, being discounted to under Rs. 45,000.

Both smartphones received a recent software enhancements that unlocked various intelligent features powered by Samsung's advanced artificial intelligence technologies. Capabilities such as live translation, improved photography tools, and more intuitive assistants are now accessible on the devices.

Despite minor differences in specifications, the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE provide flagship-level build quality, display tech, and multi-year software support at prices much lower than their initial cost. With refined designs, versatile cameras, and top-shelf performance, they appear poised to appeal to a wide range of users seeking a premium Android experience on a tighter . It remains to be seen if the discounted rates help boost sales during the e-commerce promotion period.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

