Over 500 Persons Moved To Safer Places Amid Land Sinking In Ramban

Over 500 residents have had to be relocated after a major land sinking event struck a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. According to local officials, sinking of land on Thursday evening left more than 58 houses fully destroyed and displaced over 100 families in Pernote village.

District administration sprung into quick action under Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary to evacuate all affected families to safer locations. More than 500 villagers were shifted to nearby community halls serving as temporary relief camps. Essential facilities and amenities are being provided at these camps. Power lines and transmission towers damaged by the sinking were also restored on priority.

An on-site medical camp has been set up to cater to healthcare needs of displaced villagers. Strict sanitation measures and community kitchens are ensuring hygienic living conditions. Thorough damage assessment has commenced for speedy release of relief under state disaster norms to victims who lost their homes and livelihoods. Revenue and other line departments are evaluating impacts on housing, infrastructure, agriculture and more.

Despite inclement weather hindering efforts, coordinated response displayed by police, volunteers and agencies is praiseworthy. This natural calamity has left hundreds homeless and highlighted need to better understand causes of such land sinking incidents to prevent future impacts. Relief and rebuilding efforts continue to help affected families resume normal lives after the tragedy.