Union minister conducts Public Outreach at Kathua

Kathua, Apr 26: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Wednesday conducted public outreach programme at Government Degree College for Women, Kathua.

The event was aimed to provide a platform to public to project their issues and concerns before the Union Minister for redressal.

During the event, Union Minister interacted with the public and listened to their grievances and issues. She assured them that the government is committed towards addressing their issues and concerns.

Hailing the initiative of Public Outreach programs, Union Minister said that Modi government is according high priority to peripheral regions like Jammu and Kashmir. These visits enable the Union Ministers receive feedback on various development projects related to their respective Ministries, she added. She said that Union Ministers get to know about ground status of developmental issues pertaining to the particular district they visit.

Referring to new initiatives being taken up by the Textile Ministry to promote production and value addition of textile products, Union MoS informed that several textile units are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir which will pave the way for making it an alluring industrial hub of the country.

Union Minister also threw light on the 5F vision of Prime Minister ‘Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign' as this will help furthering the growth of textile sector.

Union MoS assured that halt of important trains will be considered for Kathua keeping in view the needs of the locals and the industrial sector.

Union MoS inspected these stalls and interacted with the representative of each department and had discussion on their initiatives and programs.

On the occasion, Chairman District Development Council Kathua, Colonel Mahan Singh (Retd), threw light on development initiatives undertaken by the PRIs and ULBs resulting in total revamp in rural and urban landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union MoS also visited the Government Medical College Kathua and inspected the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients there.

Later, Darshana Vikram Jardosh had an interactive session with a delegation of District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and other officials. She assessed the developmental needs of the region and elaborated government's efforts towards meeting those needs.