Free land to BSNL for 4G saturation of uncovered villages

Jammu Tawi, Apr 26: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved transfer of land free of charge in favour of BSNL (Government of India Enterprises), for saturation of 4G mobile services in all the uncovered villages across J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K; and Mandeep Kumar Bandhari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

This decision is in consonance with the policy decision of the Union Government for providing land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services. In J&K, there are 303 villages which will be covered under the scheme and will lead to saturation of 4G services in J&K and ensure seamless connectivity under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

The Administrative Council has also fixed a timeline of 15 days for Deputy Commissioners to complete the task for identification of land for all 303 villages which are uncovered.

Saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the J&K shall play a very important role and improve network facility for uncovered villages in all the districts across the UT of J&K.