Sinha addresses Conference on India@G20

‘Aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in peace'

Jammu Tawi, Apr 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Conference on ‘India@G20', today at the Convention Centre.

The Conference was organized by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects and way forward for creating an inclusive & sustainable society.

“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, ‘Ahimsa' deeply rooted in our great civilization, is making the world realize the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” said the Lt Governor.

During India's G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive & sustainable growth are top priorities and the world is looking at us with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, Climate Change and Conflict, observed the Lt Governor.

“India will play the most important & constructive role for climate future and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation and environmental management systems. India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally sustainable development,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, India has given a new social model to the world for equitable development.

Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, Make In India and Digital India have provided a robust framework for rapid and sustainable growth, he added.

He further emphasized on exchange of best practices and increased cooperation between the countries for Digitally Empowered Society and Knowledge-based Economy.

G20 represents 60% of the world population, accounts 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade. I am confident that India's G20 presidency will give new impetus to global relations and strengthen the spirit of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he added.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary also shared his views and highlighted the efforts to fulfil India's G20 goals.

Dr. Milind Kamble Chairman, BoG, IIM Jammu; Dr. Sharad Saraf, Chairman, BoG, IIT Jammu; Prof YK Gupta, President AIIMs Jammu; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Prof Shakti Gupta, Executive Director, AIIMS Jammu; Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, besides delegates from across the country, prominent citizens and students were present.