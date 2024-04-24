back to top
TKM announces the launch of Fortuner Leader Edition
TKM announces the launch of Fortuner Leader Edition

Tawi: The Toyota Fortuner needs no introduction, and to celebrate the success of this most admired SUV, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the Leader Edition of the Fortuner in the market. Building upon its renowned features, Fortuner Leader Edition brings distinctive design with many add-on features.The Fortuner Leader Edition stands out with its commanding presence, accentuated by varied style elements. Featuring a dynamic front and rear bumper spoiler, this vehicle exudes an aura of boldness and sophistication, reflecting the true essence of leadership. One of the key highlights of the Fortuner Leader Edition is its prominent dual-tone exterior, available in a palette of ‘black, white, and clarity'. This unique combination not only enhances the exterior appeal but also underscores its premium craftsmanship. The interior boasts dual-tone seats that offer unmatched comfort and elegance, elevating the driving experience to new heights. With every detail meticulously curated, from the plush upholstery to the ergonomic design, the Fortuner Leader Edition makes every journey, filled with awesomeness.In addition to its perfect styling, the Fortuner Leader Edition is equipped with an array of advanced features designed to enhance convenience, safety, and connectivity. From a wireless charger and TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) to auto-folding mirrors, this vehicle is aimed at fulfilling the diverse needs of the aspiring customers. Moreover, the Fortuner Leader Edition comes with black alloy wheels that make a bold statement with every turn. These wheels not only enhance the vehicle's aesthetics but also reinforces its status as a true leader on the road. Certain accessories developed by TTIPL will be installed by authorized dealers, including rear and front bumper spoilers, to enhance the exterior appeal of the vehicle.Commenting on the launch of Fortuner Leader Edition, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car , Toyota Kirloskar Motor said,“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their evolving preferences and desires for enhanced features and driving experiences motivates our relentless pursuit of excellence. The Fortuner Leader Edition is crafted to elevate its bold style statement with more add-on features, while imparting an unparalleled sense of power and distinction. The Fortuner Leader Edition is a testament to Toyota's resolute commitment in providing best-in-class offerings, leading the way with power & style.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the passionate Fortuner fan base in India, for their trust in our brand. We will continue to excite the SUV enthusiasts with the Fortuner Leader Edition offering bold exterior design, eye-catching and comfortable interiors, and advanced high-tech features, positioned to ‘Lead in Power' ” he added.

