Farmers protest leads to cancellation of 4 Delhi-Katra trains till May 7

Jammu Tawi, May 5: In view of the ongoing farmers' agitation at the Shambhu border in Punjab, four trains to Delhi-Katra are cancelled and the arrival of several others is delayed by a few hours from their scheduled time.

An official said that the timetable of the trains running between Delhi-Katra sections is completely disturbed due to farmers' protest in Punjab.

He said that the Railways have ordered cancellation of Jammu Mail, Shalimar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Kalka Express and Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express till May 7.

“Trains including Vande Bharat, Jhelum, Begumpura, Himgiri Express, Pooja Superfast, Rajdhani, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Swaraj Express and Malwa Superfast, Sealdah Express will be diverted to their destination through alternative routes instead of the fixed route, which has delayed their arrivals from the scheduled timings,” said an official.