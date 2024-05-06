back to top
Search
JammuFarmers protest leads to cancellation of 4 Delhi-Katra trains till May 7
JammuJammu Kashmir

Farmers protest leads to cancellation of 4 Delhi-Katra trains till May 7

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 5: In view of the ongoing farmers' agitation at the Shambhu border in , four trains to Delhi-Katra are cancelled and the arrival of several others is delayed by a few hours from their scheduled time.

An official said that the timetable of the trains running between Delhi-Katra sections is completely disturbed due to farmers' protest in Punjab.

He said that the Railways have ordered cancellation of Jammu Mail, Shalimar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Kalka Express and Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express till May 7.

“Trains including Vande Bharat, Jhelum, Begumpura, Himgiri Express, Pooja Superfast, Rajdhani, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Swaraj Express and Malwa Superfast, Sealdah Express will be diverted to their destination through alternative routes instead of the fixed route, which has delayed their arrivals from the scheduled timings,” said an official.

Previous article
One Killed, another injured in Rajouri road mishap
Next article
BJP has agents in Pakistan who defame Cong: Vikar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP has agents in Pakistan who defame Cong: Vikar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 5: J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool alleged...

One Killed, another injured in Rajouri road mishap

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 5: One person was killed and...

Four arrested for murder in Reasi

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 5: Four people have been arrested...

Hopeful no ceasefire violation take place to disrupt polls in Kashmir: CEO Pole

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 5: Chief Election Officer (CEO) of  Jammu...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Talks with China going on well: Rajnath on Eastern Ladakh Border...

PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

“PoJK is very much a part of India…We were made to...