One Killed, another injured in Rajouri road mishap

Jammu Tawi, May 5: One person was killed and another injured when a cab they were travelling in met with an accident on Sunday in the Rajouri district.

Police said that a cab on its way from Jammu to Rajouri skidded off the road and met with an accident near Thalka in the Nowshera belt of Rajouri.

They said that one person identified as Zabeer Ahmed, 20, the driver of the vehicle, died in the mishap, while another occupant, namely Wajid Hussain Shah, 25, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The police have taken cognizance into the matter.