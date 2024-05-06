back to top
Four arrested for murder in Reasi

Tawi, May 5: Four people have been arrested for killing a 45-year-old man around five months ago in a remote village in Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

Mohd Rafiq was found dead outside Jia Baggo Dass village in the district's Chasana area on December 9, they said.

The case was solved with the arrest of his neighbours Nazir Ahmed Ruslla, Shabir Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed, a police spokesperson said.

Officials said Rafiq was attacked by them for allegedly having an illicit relation with the wife of one of the accused.

After killing him, they dumped the body the side of a road, around 500 metre from the scene of the , to mislead police, the officials said.

