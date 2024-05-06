BJP has agents in Pakistan who defame Cong: Vikar

Srinagar, May 5: J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool alleged on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has agents in Pakistan who are issuing statements to defame the Congress party in India.

“BJP has their agents in Pakistan who are issuing statements there that Prime Minister Modi is encashing on Rahul Gandhi to defame the Congress party,” Vikar told media persons during a function in Srinagar on Sunday.

He said BJP often claims that they have brought peace to the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was abrogated, are a hoax.

“Congress wishes that peace should prevail and militancy should end in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, “but militancy incidents are still happening in Rajouri, Poonch, and Kokernag, besides targeted killings are still going on.”

The J&K Congress president claimed that his party would emerge victorious in both Jammu and Udhampur seats.

“Congress party in Jammu division fought the elections with full force with the BJP, and we are hopeful that the Congress will emerge victorious from both Jammu and Udhampur seats,” he said.

Vikar said Congress is supporting National Conference candidates in Kashmir Valley, and our workers are providing every sort of help to the candidates, including Omar Abdullah, Aga Ruhulla, and Main Qayoom, during their election campaign.

Replying to a question regarding Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's statement that no one should boycott the elections this time and that these elections should not be considered referenda, Vikar said that the constitution of India has allowed us to select the candidate in the elections.

He said some parties have wrongly taken advantage of the election boycott. “I feel people, including citizens of Srinagar, should come out and vote on the polling day to choose their representatives by exercising their franchise.

The ruling BJP is issuing statements that they need a majority of 370 to 400 seats in the ongoing Parliament elections so that they can change the constitution to snatch the voting rights from the people in future, he said.

“We should keep the right to vote to bring change and defeat BJP not only in Jammu and Kashmir but from India also,” he said.

In reply to another question, Vikar said that BJP often issued threatening statements forcing people to vote in their favour or face situations like 1947 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Everybody knows how the Congress and National Conference played a role in bringing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.