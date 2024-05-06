Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case

Toronto: Canada is a “rule-of-law country” with a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said after three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Kin of 3rd accused allege frame-up



– Kamalpreet Singh (22), one of three held in Nijjar killing case, belongs to Chak Kallan village in Nakodar, Jalandhar

– Went to Canada on student visa in 2019; father Satnam Singh is an arhtiya; kin claim he's falsely implicated

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28), all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were charged on Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. “This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens,” Trudeau said about the arrests on Saturday at a Toronto gala celebrating Sikh heritage and culture.



“As the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation not limited to the involvement of the three persons arrested yesterday,” Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) quoted Trudeau as saying.

He said many in Canada's Sikh community were feeling unsafe following Nijjar's killing, adding: “Every Canadian has the fundamental right to live safely and free from discrimination and threats of violence in Canada.”



The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of 45-year-old Nijjar, a Khalistan separatist.