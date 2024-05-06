back to top
Search
Latest NewsPhase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh...
Latest NewsLead NewsLok Sabha Elections

Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The high-pitch campaigning for the Phase-3 polling in 93 constituencies of 12 states ended on Sunday, with top political leaders making a last-ditch effort to woo voters. The voting, which will take place on Tuesday, will seal the fate of several high-profile candidates.

1,351 candidates in all

States going to polls on May 7

Gujarat (25) | Karnataka (14) | Maharashtra (11) | Uttar Pradesh (10) | Madhya Pradesh (9) | Chhattisgarh (7) | Bihar (5) | West Bengal (4) | Assam (4) | Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2) | Goa (2)

Key leaders in fray

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), Supriya Sule (Baramati) and Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri)

– Polling to end in Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka

The leaders include Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri, Assam).

Sitting MP Ajmal, a businessman, is the richest candidate in Assam. He has declared assets worth Rs 155 crore, comprising Rs 28.89 crore of movable and Rs 126.17 crore of immovable assets.

In Maharashtra, sitting MP and veteran leader Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule will have her fate sealed. She is pitted against NCP breakaway faction head Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

In UP, the fate of another woman leader, Dimple Yadav, will be sealed on May 7. Dimple is aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which she won in the bypoll following the demise of her father-in-law and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akshaya Yadav, son of senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat.

Rajveer Singh, son of former UP CM and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh, is looking forward to making a hat-trick from the Etah constituency.

Voting will be held for two seats in Goa, 26 in Gujarat, seven in Chhattisgarh and 14 in Karnataka. With this, elections in these states will be over. Besides, voting will be held for four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, four in West Bengal and one in and . The two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also go to the polls on Tuesday.

Politicians across party lines were busy campaigning today. While PM Narendra Modi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Shah and Rajnath Singh held rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi in Telangana. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led election rallies in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee campaigned in Bardhaman, Durgapur, Birbhum and Bolpur. Sharad Pawar was in Baramati to support his daughter Supriya.

Previous article
ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister’s secretary
Next article
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kangana visiting temples, obliging selfie requests, jabbing rivals

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, May 6: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the...

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: With yet another attack on military vehicles in...

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case

Northlines Northlines -
Toronto: Canada is a “rule-of-law country” with a strong...

ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister’s secretary

Northlines Northlines -
Ranchi, May 6: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kangana visiting temples, obliging selfie requests, jabbing rivals

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to...

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in...