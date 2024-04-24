‘Drone Destination’ appoints‘Dentsu Creative PR’ as its PR Agency

Jammu Tawi: Drone Destination, a leading name in the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) industry and listed on the National Stock Exchange (Stock Code – DRONE), today announced its association with Dentsu Creative PR as its official public relations & investor relations agency. Dentsu Creative PR will leverage its PR expertise to formulate & execute communication strategies for Drone Destination, as well as manage media relations from its Gurugram office.

Drone Destination is undertaking one of the biggest expansions in the Drone industry in India by growing its presence across the entire ecosystem of drones – from Drones & Drone Components to after-sales support, ‘Drone as a Service' for various applications, Drone Education and Drone Sports.

Commenting on the association, Alok Sharma, Chairman of Drone Destination said, “As we undertake steps to do our bit towards the Hon'ble PM's vision of ‘Make in India' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat', it gives me pleasure to partner with one of the most experienced and respected agencies in the country – Dentsu Creative PR. Communication and stakeholder engagement is extremely critical in business, especially in a sunrise industry like Drones. Their understanding of our business and strategic insight-led engagement will certainly strengthen and reinforce our market positioning while benefiting the industry as well. We look forward to working on a wide range of initiatives having multiple ramifications to transform the current scheme of things across businesses and governance.”

Dwelling upon the importance of this partnership for the development of a healthy drone ecosystem in the country, Chirag Sharma, MD & CEO of Drone Destination said, “Drone Destination has embarked upon an ambitious journey to make India self-reliant in each and every aspect of drone technology. Our offerings and quality of products and services are finding resonance with industry stakeholders including the country's financial markets. We are confident that this association will help the audiences take notice of the impact, efficiency and transparency that drones can bring in every sector ranging from Agriculture, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy, Railways, Retail etc. With their strategic clarity and class-leading professional acumen, we are sure that team Denstu Creative PR will help us to lead the way for Drones in India.”Sanjeev Anand, President, Dentsu Creative PR added, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Drone Destination. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Drone Destination, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success. This strategic collaboration will allow us to service the company with our strategies and innovative ideas that resonate with Drone Destination's vision and objectives.”