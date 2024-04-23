back to top
J&K | LG Sinha Addresses Seminar On National Education Policy 2020 At Ghazipur

By: Northlines

Date:

Ghazipur (UP), Apr 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed a seminar on ‘National Policy 2020' organized at Dalimss Sunbeam School Gandhi Nagar, Ghazipur. He also felicitated meritorious students.
In his keynote address on ‘Contribution of new National Education Policy in Building Developed ', the Lt Governor highlighted the vision and aim of NEP 2020. He said the education policy focuses on nurturing creative potential of students and promotes critical thinking and problem-solving.
“National Education Policy's aim is to prepare individuals who are not only knowledgeable and skilled but develop cognitive capacities and eternal Indian knowledge and ideals for growth of society and to build Viksit Bharat. The policy will impart scientific knowledge, develop the personality of the individual for upskilling and reskilling and open up new opportunities in the future as per the needs of the industries,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor said after centuries, there has been a new awakening in the society and after several decades there is a new education policy that is rooted in Indian ethos and emphasises on extensive use of , research and innovation, experiential and innovative approaches, integration of technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence and promotion of start-up incubation centres to transformation India.

“NEP 2020 focuses on true values and teachings of our glorious heritage and civilization and prepares the students with industry 4.0 technology, lifelong learning skills so that our young generation is capable to face the future challenges and transform India into a knowledge ,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also encouraged and motivated the youth to make their important contribution in prosperity and development of the region.

