Google introduces identification badge for verified government apps on Play Store

Google has introduced a new feature on the Play Store that will help users easily identify authentic government apps. The tech giant has deployed a distinct ‘Government' badge for verified apps published by legislative authorities.

This change comes as multiple fake apps impersonating official portals had surfaced in recent times. To address this concern, Google collaborated with 14 administrations globally including India. Currently, over 2,000 authorized apps across nations like Australia, Canada and the UK showcase the distinguishing badge.

Indian applications such as Digilocker, mAadhaar and voter services now flaunt the symbol. Clicking on it reveals a confirmation of the app's affiliation with a governing body. The badge is also highlighted in app lists and charts to maximize visibility.

Google has asked creators to furnish proof of permission to process classified files. It advocates for governments adopting official email IDs for developer accounts. While misleading titles, icons and previews are removed, this measure ensures accessibility of authentic digital services.

By streamlining discovery of certified portals through a dedicated insignia, users can bypass cloned versions with ease. It aims to reduce instances of private data leakage by disambiguating platforms. With collaboration across jurisdictions, the update strengthens e-governance worldwide.