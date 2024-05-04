back to top
Search
TechnologyGoogle introduces identification badge for verified government apps on Play Store
Technology

Google introduces identification badge for verified government apps on Play Store

By: Northlines

Date:

Google has introduced a new feature on the Play Store that will help users easily identify authentic government apps. The tech giant has deployed a distinct ‘Government' badge for verified apps published by legislative authorities.

This change comes as multiple fake apps impersonating official portals had surfaced in recent times. To address this concern, Google collaborated with 14 administrations globally including . Currently, over 2,000 authorized apps across nations like Australia, Canada and the UK showcase the distinguishing badge.

Indian applications such as Digilocker, mAadhaar and voter services now flaunt the symbol. Clicking on it reveals a confirmation of the app's affiliation with a governing body. The badge is also highlighted in app lists and charts to maximize visibility.

Google has asked creators to furnish proof of permission to process classified files. It advocates for governments adopting official email IDs for developer accounts. While misleading titles, icons and previews are removed, this measure ensures accessibility of authentic digital services.

By streamlining discovery of certified portals through a dedicated insignia, users can bypass cloned versions with ease. It aims to reduce instances of private data leakage by disambiguating platforms. With collaboration across jurisdictions, the update strengthens e-governance worldwide.

Previous article
Tech giants axe over 700 jobs in May as layoffs spread across sectors
Next article
‘AAP believes in welfare, not division’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes on PM Modi at Patiala roadshow
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tech giants axe over 700 jobs in May as layoffs spread across sectors

Northlines Northlines -
As the month of May gets underway, major job...

Major Tech Companies Cut Over 700 Jobs in First Week of May

Northlines Northlines -
In the first few days of the new month,...

OpenAI CEO envisions rapid AI advances and value of AGI research

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent talk at Stanford University, Sam Altman...

Apple’s Rumored 2024 iPad Pro Redesign Looks to Revolutionize the Premium Tablet Space

Northlines Northlines -
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro lineup could be game-changing With just...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM...

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli...

‘AAP believes in welfare, not division’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes...