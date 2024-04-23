back to top
Lok Sabha Elections | 5 More Candidates File Nominations For Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat

SRINAGAR, Apr 23: As the process for filing of Nominations by the Contesting Candidates for the General -2024 is going on, five more Candidates filed nomination papers from 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency in the Office of Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency here on Tuesday.


The candidates, including Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Bhat and Shamim Ahmad Parray filed their nomination papers as independent candidates.
Similarly, Younis Ahmad Mir also submitted his nomination papers today before the Returning Officer (RO) as a candidate of Bharat Jodo Party for the Srinagar Constituency.
The Last date for filing of nomination papers in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is April 25, 2024 (Thursday) from 11:00 am to 03:00 pm. The Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the Candidates will take place on April, 26, 2024 (Friday).
The Candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by or before April 29, 2024 (Monday) until 03:00 pm. The voting is scheduled in the Constituency for May 13 under fourth phase.
With Two (02) candidates already filed their nominations on April 22, 2024, the number of candidates to contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat on Tuesday increased to Seven.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

