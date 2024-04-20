The grinding daily challenges faced by hundreds of athletes pursuing their dreams in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur

Nestled in the heart of Delhi lies an unassuming neighborhood that has quietly become a powerhouse for athletic talent. Kotla Mubarakpur is home to over a thousand young men and women pursuing their dreams of sporting glory. However, their journey is dotted with daily struggles as they balance training with gig work to survive in the city.

Most hail from villages in neighboring states with limited sports infrastructure. They flock to the streets of Kotla Mubarakpur seeking better coaching facilities and opportunities. Living expenses in Delhi are a challenge for many who cram into low-budget rooms sharing small spaces. Some even sleep outdoors unable to afford rent.

Despite the odds, their enthusiasm and hard work are paying off. National record holders and medallists at youth events now call this area their home. It has emerged as the go-to destination for aspiring athletes in the capital. World-class facilities like the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are within walking distance, a big draw for those serious about excelling in their sport.

However, their sporting passion comes at a cost. Many juggle intense training schedules with gig jobs to subsidize living expenses. Late night shifts delivering food or cutting hair is the reality for some who dream of glory on the track. Coaches cite the body's limitations but few feel they have a choice in the matter. Financial independence is key to pursuing a career with no government support system in the early phases.

Through their sacrifices and determination, Kotla Mubarakpur is etching its name on the national scene. It now rivals established hubs for talents in other fields. These athletes prove that with adequate opportunity and the will to fight against tough odds, dreams can indeed be achieved. Their stories of resilience and success will surely inspire many more to chase Olympic glory from the bylanes of this unlikely village.