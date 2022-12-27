Ranking of Public Health facilities on JK w-Sahai Nov 2022

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir National

Health Mission Monday released ranking of Public

Health facilities on Hospital Management Information

System (JK e-Sahaj) for the month of November, 2022.

In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have

been covered under this initiative and will be further

extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government

Medical Colleges the first rank has been clinched by

Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by AH GMC

Baramulla, Government Dental College Srinagar,

Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu and AH GMC

Rajouri. Bottom five in this category included Kashmir

Nursing Home, Srinagar; Children Hospital Bemina,

Super Speciality Hospital Jammu; GMC Kathua and AH

GMC Doda.

In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been

secured by DH Bandipora followed by DH JLNM,

Srinagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ;

DH Poonch and DH Samba. Bottom five in this category

included DH Shopian, DH Handwara, DH Kishtwar, DH

Kulgam & DH Budgam.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs),

first rank has been clinched by EH Qazigund followed by

CHC Seer, CHC Yaripora, CHC Kokernag and CHC

Ramgarh. Bottom five in this category included CHC

Marwah, CHC Bani, CHC Khour, CHC Khan Sahib &

CHC Thathri.

In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and

UPHCs, first rank has been bagged by PHC Kakapora

followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Hakura, PHC

Dhanni and NTPHC Kalaban. Bottom five in this

category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote,

PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.

JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of

Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally

launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-

Sehat, by the Honourable Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for

different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District

Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health

Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK e-Sahaj has

been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS),

104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and

RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.

Hospital Ranking has been assigned for different

categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals of

Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, CHCs

and PHCs. The ranking has been done on the basis of

registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical

Record) and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of

JK e Sahaj for the month of November 2022, on a real

time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared

on NHM website.