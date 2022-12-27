Ranking of Public Health facilities on JK w-Sahai Nov 2022

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir National
Health Mission Monday released ranking of Public
Health facilities on Hospital Management Information
System (JK e-Sahaj) for the month of November, 2022.
In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have
been covered under this initiative and will be further
extended to other facilities in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government
Medical Colleges the first rank has been clinched by
Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by AH GMC
Baramulla, Government Dental College Srinagar,
Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu and AH GMC
Rajouri. Bottom five in this category included Kashmir
Nursing Home, Srinagar; Children Hospital Bemina,
Super Speciality Hospital Jammu; GMC Kathua and AH
GMC Doda.
In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been
secured by DH Bandipora followed by DH JLNM,
Srinagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ;
DH Poonch and DH Samba. Bottom five in this category
included DH Shopian, DH Handwara, DH Kishtwar, DH
Kulgam & DH Budgam.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs),
first rank has been clinched by EH Qazigund followed by
CHC Seer, CHC Yaripora, CHC Kokernag and CHC
Ramgarh. Bottom five in this category included CHC
Marwah, CHC Bani, CHC Khour, CHC Khan Sahib &
CHC Thathri.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and
UPHCs, first rank has been bagged by PHC Kakapora
followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Hakura, PHC
Dhanni and NTPHC Kalaban. Bottom five in this
category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote,
PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.
JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of
Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally
launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-
Sehat, by the Honourable Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for
different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District
Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health
Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK e-Sahaj has
been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS),
104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and
RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.
Hospital Ranking has been assigned for different
categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals of
Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, CHCs
and PHCs. The ranking has been done on the basis of
registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical
Record) and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of
JK e Sahaj for the month of November 2022, on a real
time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared
on NHM website.