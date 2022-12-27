Peoples Conference appoints office bearers

Srinagar, Dec 26 (KNO): J&K Peoples Conference

President Sajad Gani Lone on Monday appointed the

office bearers of J&K Peoples Conference.

Syed Basharat Bukhari has been appointed as vice-

president (media head) while as Nazir Ahmed Laway

and Raja Aijaz Ali have been appointed as vice –

presidents of the party.

Lone also appointed Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy as

General Secretary (Organisation) and Mohammad

Ashraf Mir as General Secretary (Head Office).

Mohammad Khursheed Alam has been appointed as

Provincial President while Mohammad Abbas Wani has

been appointed as State Secretary.

Lone further appointed Rashid Mehmood as Chief

Organiser, Hilal Ahmed Rather as President Central

Zone (Srinagar Parliamentary constituency), Manzoor

Ahmed Wani as Vice-President Central Zone (Srinagar

Parliamentary constituency) and Irfan Matto as

Provincial Secretary.

Lone also appointed Tasaduq Yaseen as political

Secretary to PC president.

Imran Reza Ansari will also hold the post of Treasurer in

addition to his responsibility as senior general secretary

of the party.