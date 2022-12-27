Srinagar, Dec 26 (KNO): J&K Peoples Conference
President Sajad Gani Lone on Monday appointed the
office bearers of J&K Peoples Conference.
Syed Basharat Bukhari has been appointed as vice-
president (media head) while as Nazir Ahmed Laway
and Raja Aijaz Ali have been appointed as vice –
presidents of the party.
Lone also appointed Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy as
General Secretary (Organisation) and Mohammad
Ashraf Mir as General Secretary (Head Office).
Mohammad Khursheed Alam has been appointed as
Provincial President while Mohammad Abbas Wani has
been appointed as State Secretary.
Lone further appointed Rashid Mehmood as Chief
Organiser, Hilal Ahmed Rather as President Central
Zone (Srinagar Parliamentary constituency), Manzoor
Ahmed Wani as Vice-President Central Zone (Srinagar
Parliamentary constituency) and Irfan Matto as
Provincial Secretary.
Lone also appointed Tasaduq Yaseen as political
Secretary to PC president.
Imran Reza Ansari will also hold the post of Treasurer in
addition to his responsibility as senior general secretary
of the party.
Peoples Conference appoints office bearers
