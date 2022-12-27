Pahalgam receives fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 26: Pahalgam, a famous tourist
destination received snowfall on Monday evening while
the night temperature continued to plummet across
Kashmir, intensifying the chill further in the Valley.
Reports said that Pahalgam received heavy snowfall
today evening and was going on when the report was
last filed.
However, the other areas of Kashmir continued to
witness dry spell while the sub-zero temperature
continued at most parts of the Valley.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir
recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius while
Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2
degree Celsius.
Pahalgam and Kokernag in Southern districts of
Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.7 degree Celsius
and minus 2.5 degree Celsius respectively.
Gulmarg, a famous ski –resort also recorded a low of
minus 5.6 degree Celsius while minus 3.5 degree
Celsius was recorded in Kupwara.
Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted two-day wet-
spell from December 29 in Kashmir, saying that there is
a possibility of light to moderate rain, snow in between
December 29 and 30.
