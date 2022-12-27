Pahalgam receives fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 26: Pahalgam, a famous tourist

destination received snowfall on Monday evening while

the night temperature continued to plummet across

Kashmir, intensifying the chill further in the Valley.

Reports said that Pahalgam received heavy snowfall

today evening and was going on when the report was

last filed.

However, the other areas of Kashmir continued to

witness dry spell while the sub-zero temperature

continued at most parts of the Valley.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir

recorded a low of minus 3.5 degree Celsius while

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2

degree Celsius.

Pahalgam and Kokernag in Southern districts of

Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.7 degree Celsius

and minus 2.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Gulmarg, a famous ski –resort also recorded a low of

minus 5.6 degree Celsius while minus 3.5 degree

Celsius was recorded in Kupwara.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted two-day wet-

spell from December 29 in Kashmir, saying that there is

a possibility of light to moderate rain, snow in between

December 29 and 30.