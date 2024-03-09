Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Sabyasachi Sequin Saree “Desi Girl Does It Again”

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra recently graced a lavish dinner party in Beverly Hills wearing a stunning black saree by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi. Her elegant ethnic ensemble served as a breathtaking reminder of why she's known as the ultimate “Desi Girl”.

The exclusive event celebrated Sabyasachi's new pop-up store at luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. A-list attendees included actress Stephanie Sugimoto and poet Rupi Kaur. But all eyes were on Priyanka as she effortlessly commanded attention in her show-stopping saree.

Featuring a sheer black fabric interwoven with glittering sequins, Priyanka's saree exuded modern opulence. She draped the lightweight saree with casual flair over one shoulder, pairing it with a strapless black blouse to showcase her sartorial flair. Gold jewelry and earthy makeup enhanced her radiant natural beauty. Waves of silky brown hair completed her desi girl vibes.

Sabyasachi himself opted for an all-black ensemble including tailored trousers, dress shirt and overcoat – coordinating perfectly with Priyanka's look. Sunglasses and scarf added refined finishing touches to his dashing look.

From her elegant ethnic fashion sense to global fame, Priyanka continues inspiring millions with her unique blend of tradition and contemporary style. This recent appearance is sure to delight her legions of fans worldwide.