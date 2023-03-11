Patwari strike likely to end soon

Jammu Tawi, Mar 10: As the pen-down strike of Patwaris across Jammu and Kashmir continued on day 10, the stir is likely to end soon as a fresh round of negotiations has started, sources said on Friday.

Sources within the J&K’s Patwari Association revealed that a fresh round of negotiations has started with the administration and that they are hopeful to hear a positive response to their demands soon.

“A series of discussions was held today with the administrative authorities where both parties had their say. Negotiations on timing on fulfilling of our demands are going on, but as of now we haven’t received anything in writing,” said a source.

He also confirmed that they are hopeful of a positive breakthrough soon on their demands, stating that ‘the ice will break’ and that they may end their strike soon as well.

Notably, following the strike by Patwaris across Jammu and Kashmir for more than a week now, people seeking revenue extracts and reports are suffering and experiencing enormous issues.

While AJKPA are stating that they are forced to take this extreme step as they were given a written assurance in the shape of an agreement last year on their demands which has not been fulfilled till now, saying the government has adopted the dilly-dallying tactics.