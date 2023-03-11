Bar to suspend work in all courts today

Jammu Tawi, March 10: The newly constituted Executive Committee of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu today met under Presidentship of Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma in the wake of ongoing debate pertaining to the imposition of Property Tax in the U.T. of J&K as promulgated vide S.O. 87 of 2023.

The proceedings began with the President apprising the members about the meeting which the office bearers of J&KHCBAJ and that of YLA had with the LG on 09-03-2023 in the Governor’s House. The Executive Committee was apprised that a detailed charter of demands / grievances of the Lawyers fraternity projecting the lack of infrastructure, functioning of CAT and other day-to-day difficulties faced by Lawyers was submitted to the LG and the latter, after patient hearing, assured the delegation of office-bearers that their demands would be met and the process of infrastructure development shall be expedited.

Prominent among the members who spoke included Sh. Ved Raj Wazir (Senior Adv & Former President), Sh. L.K. Sharma (Senior Adv), Sh. M.A. Goni (Senior Adv), Sh. C.S. Gupta (Adv), S. Rupinder Singh (Adv), Sh. Ravinder Sharma (Adv), Sh. D.S. Chauhan (Adv.), S. Mohinder Pal Singh Palli (Adv.) and Ghara Kumar (Adv.).

Majority of the members asserted that the J&KHCBAJ must stand for the aspirations of Jammu people as the latter always look up to the High Court Bar Association, Jammu as their unflinching voice. The Executive Committee, therefore, finally decided that keeping in view the aspirations of general public. The Bar shall suspend the work in Courts for Saturday on 11-03-2023 as a token of moral support to the sentiments of Jammu. The meeting ended with the vote of thanks by the Vice President Sh. Amit Gupta.