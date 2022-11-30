New Zealand bowl out India for 219 in third ODI

By Northlines -

CHRISTCHURCH, Nov 30: Indian batters struggled to get going against a spirited New Zealand bowling attack to be dismissed for a paltry 219 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.
Washington Sundar top-scored with a 64-ball 51, while Shreyas Iyer made 49 in an otherwise batting flop show by as they were bowled out in 47.3 overs.
For New Zealand, Adam Milne (3/57) and Daryl Mitchell (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers, while Tim Southee returned with figures of 2 for 36.
Brief scores: India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Adam Milne 3/57, Daryl Mitchell 3/25).

SHARE
Previous articleKashmir abuses Heroine @Rs 9 lakh per month
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR