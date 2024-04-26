AAP intensifies campaign cashing in on Arvind Kejriwal’s arresT

Capitalising on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' on 25 April. The campaign song, written and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was launched in Delhi by party leaders during an event held at the AAP headquarters. Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said that as part of the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, involving approximately 200 teams of volunteers conducting door-to-door campaigns, over 7 lakh households across the four Lok Sabha constituencies contested by the party have been reached out to. Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi CM, is likely to go ahead with numerous roadshows in the national capital in the days to come. Mrs. Kejriwal is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency, represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate. From addressing briefings to attending INDIA bloc rallies on behalf of her husband, Sunita Kejriwal is gradually emerging out of her jailed husband's shadows to assume a bigger role in the party.