back to top
Search
IndiaPawan Khera’s deft media handling of Congressmanifesto drawS PRAISE
India

Pawan Khera’s deft media handling of Congressmanifesto drawS PRAISE

By: Northlines

Date:

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera is now a rising star in the party, as to his credit has been his feisty of the party line in TV debates and media interactions. Khera, who has been known to have been working behind the scene for some time, has brought major changes in the media strategy of the party, providing instant and prompt information to the media at appropriate time. Describing Modi's comment on manifesto as yet another effort by the Prime Minister to polarise the electorate in the middle of the general election, Khera said the Congress manifesto never ever talked about or have any mention of words such as Hindu or Muslim. “We spoke about justice — justice for youth, tribals, workers, women … Thanks to the prime minister that people today are reading our manifesto to find out whether we have used any such divisive word…They are realising that Congress used no such words. Neither our manifesto nor our mind, Constitution, society has a place for such words,” Khera said. (IPA Service)

Previous article
AAP intensifies campaign cashing in on Arvind Kejriwal’s arresT
Next article
TKM unveils “T GLOSS”: A Comprehensive Car Detailing Solution
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nissan rolls out free nationwide AC check-up camp for customers

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh: Nissan Motor India has announced a two-month long...

AAP intensifies campaign cashing in on Arvind Kejriwal’s arresT

Northlines Northlines -
Capitalising on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

Doordarshan’s Saffron stunt draws flak from opposition

Northlines Northlines -
Doordarshan, the autonomous national public service broadcaster, has drawn...

Uddhav Thackeray: INDIA blocwill cross 300 Lok Sabha seats out of 543

Northlines Northlines -
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

AESL student from Hooghly, Ritam Banerjee tops West Bengal in JEE...

Vitesco Technologies and Sanden cooperate on Thermal Management

UBI ranks 2nd in EASE 5.0 Reforms Index for FY 2022-23