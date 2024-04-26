Pawan Khera’s deft media handling of Congressmanifesto drawS PRAISE

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera is now a rising star in the party, as to his credit has been his feisty defence of the party line in TV debates and media interactions. Khera, who has been known to have been working behind the scene for some time, has brought major changes in the media strategy of the party, providing instant and prompt information to the media at appropriate time. Describing Modi's comment on manifesto as yet another effort by the Prime Minister to polarise the electorate in the middle of the general election, Khera said the Congress manifesto never ever talked about or have any mention of words such as Hindu or Muslim. “We spoke about justice — justice for youth, tribals, workers, women … Thanks to the prime minister that people today are reading our manifesto to find out whether we have used any such divisive word…They are realising that Congress used no such words. Neither our manifesto nor our mind, Constitution, society has a place for such words,” Khera said. (IPA Service)